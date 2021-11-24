Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 40.6% Lower Over Last Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $65,243.95 and $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00096263 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

