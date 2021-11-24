Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 16.5% in October

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SINGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DBS Vickers raised shares of Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS:SINGY opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

