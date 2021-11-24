SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $453,936.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total value of $453,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SiTime stock traded up $27.94 on Tuesday, hitting $280.00. The stock had a trading volume of 975,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,950. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $301.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 424.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.99.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SiTime by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

