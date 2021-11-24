SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

