Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. Snap also reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.12.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 804,248 shares in the company, valued at $61,356,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,931,252 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,758,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,991,977. Snap has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

