Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Stake Raised by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 100,052.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,052 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000.

DNAB opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

