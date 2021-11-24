Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SCGLY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €32.50 ($36.93) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.55.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.