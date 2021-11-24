Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.86 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 181.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 296.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.