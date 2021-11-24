South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 65,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

