Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Down to $59.68

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.68, but opened at $58.00. Southern Copper shares last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 14,924 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

