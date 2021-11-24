Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $85,867.46 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 32,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00.

Shares of LOV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 240,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000.

LOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

