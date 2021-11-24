Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc Acquires 32,281 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 32,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 240,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,532. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

