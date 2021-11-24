Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Trading Down 7.7%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) shares dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

About Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.