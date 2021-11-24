SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of SPAQ opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 722.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 147,853 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 441,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 372,508 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

