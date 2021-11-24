SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.07

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.07 and last traded at $73.05, with a volume of 46 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

