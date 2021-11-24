SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $13,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.