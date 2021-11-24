SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after buying an additional 2,089,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 111,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 150,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 63,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

