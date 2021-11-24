SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.91. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $106.16 and a 52-week high of $136.82.

