SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

