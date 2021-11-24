Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SPXSF stock remained flat at $$216.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.35. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $152.20 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

