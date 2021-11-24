Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,088,000 after purchasing an additional 511,242 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.