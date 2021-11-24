SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Position Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of SPX worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,663,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,760,000 after buying an additional 99,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after buying an additional 303,020 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,197,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 756,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after buying an additional 101,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

