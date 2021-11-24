Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SmartFinancial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

SMBK opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $458.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

