Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $190,000 Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

