Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $201,000 in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 92.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 19.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
