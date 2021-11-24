Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $201,000 in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 92.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 19.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOHU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

