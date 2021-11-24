Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $205,000 in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,392,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $188,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

