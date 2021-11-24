Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after buying an additional 277,805 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,965,000 after buying an additional 201,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

