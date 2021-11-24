Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 6.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 2,466.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 264,679 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 20.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,282,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

MANU opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $679.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is presently -26.47%.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

