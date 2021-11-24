STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $43.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.1% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

