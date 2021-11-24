Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36.98 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $182.13 million and $36.98 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

