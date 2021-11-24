Starbase (STAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $729,986.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $729,986.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00247239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,622,204.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00085747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

