State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

NYSE BRO opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

