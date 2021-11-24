State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $10,167,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $139.41 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.