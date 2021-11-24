State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.92 Million Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $148,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,330 shares of company stock valued at $616,346. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.87. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

