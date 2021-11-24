State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 553.89%.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

