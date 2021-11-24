State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,714 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 415,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

