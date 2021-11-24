State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,465 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,830,000 after acquiring an additional 657,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,650,000 after acquiring an additional 395,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,946,000 after acquiring an additional 651,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

