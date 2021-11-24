State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

