State Street Corp Boosts Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.13% of First of Long Island worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth $1,939,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $363,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

FLIC opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.55. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.