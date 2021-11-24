State Street Corp Buys 70,987 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Tutor Perini worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $717.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

