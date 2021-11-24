State Street Corp Buys 731,229 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 108.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 731,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.25% of Titan International worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 327,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TWI stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $481.57 million, a P/E ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

