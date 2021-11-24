State Street Corp Buys 805,428 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,428 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KODK opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

