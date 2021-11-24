State Street Corp Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.