State Street Corp Purchases 106,936 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 594,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. Equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $1,632,800 over the last ninety days. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

