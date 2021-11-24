State Street Corp Purchases 725,739 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 999.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 798,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725,739 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.