State Street Corp Reduces Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,805 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $511.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.49. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

