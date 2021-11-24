Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $19.24

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $18.60. Stellantis shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 21,649 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.