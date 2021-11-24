Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

