Steven Broz Sells 2,311 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progressive alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.