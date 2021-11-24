Steven E. Creviston Buys 10,000 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Steven E. Creviston bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $18,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.